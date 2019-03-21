62°
Weather permitting drivers could see closures on Airline Highway, interstates

BATON ROUGE - According to DOTD, there could be lane closures on multiple roadways at the end of the month. 

The closures all depend on the weather.

Airline Highway northbound and southbound between Greenwell Street and the Mississippi River Bridge may have one lane closed from March 25 to March 29. The closure would run from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning. 

From March 22 through March 29 there will be closures on I-12 and I-10 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

At least one lane will be open at all times in the following locations:

-I-12 Eastbound and Westbound between I-10/ I-12 split and the Livingston Parish Line 
-I-10 Eastbound and Westbound between Acadian Thruway and the I-10/ I-12 split 
-College Dr. between I-10 Eastbound Exit 158 Ramp and Corporate Blvd. WB

All closures are necessary for pavement patching and related work.

