Weather moves LSU Softball vs. Georgia to Sunday

Photo: LSUSports.net

BATON ROUGE – Due to weather and field conditions game two of the SEC series between the No. 12 LSU softball team and No. 16 Georgia Bulldogs has been moved to Sunday as part of a doubleheader at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge.

Heavy rains on Saturday rendered the field unplayable. According to lsusports.net, team officials chose to move the second game between the two teams to Sunday beginning at 11 a.m., with the third and final game of the series to begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

All promotions and events, including the Alumnae Game and Mike’s Kids Club gathering, will still be held as scheduled for the two games on Sunday.