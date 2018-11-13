Weather experts report snow in Shreveport

Photo: KTBS

SHREVEPORT - Weather officials in Shreveport are reporting a light snow in the area.

A video by the National Weather Service in Shreveport was posted on social media this morning.

Here's the view outside our office in Shreveport this morning with the light snow falling. pic.twitter.com/UaoPkc8Dfu — NWS Shreveport (@NWSShreveport) November 13, 2018

