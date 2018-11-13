43°
Latest Weather Blog
Weather experts report snow in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT - Weather officials in Shreveport are reporting a light snow in the area.
A video by the National Weather Service in Shreveport was posted on social media this morning.
Here's the view outside our office in Shreveport this morning with the light snow falling. pic.twitter.com/UaoPkc8Dfu— NWS Shreveport (@NWSShreveport) November 13, 2018
WBRZ has weather updates for our area. Click here for more information.
