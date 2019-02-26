58°
Weather delays Tuesday night's LSU Baseball game to April

1 hour 31 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, February 26 2019 Feb 26, 2019 February 26, 2019 10:34 AM February 26, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The LSU-South Alabama game scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast.

The game will now be played at 6 p.m. April 3 at Alex Box Stadium.

Fans can use their game 8 ticket in order to be admitted to the April 3 match-up versus South Alabama.

Click here for more info.

