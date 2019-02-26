58°
Latest Weather Blog
Weather delays Tuesday night's LSU Baseball game to April
BATON ROUGE - The LSU-South Alabama game scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast.
The game will now be played at 6 p.m. April 3 at Alex Box Stadium.
Fans can use their game 8 ticket in order to be admitted to the April 3 match-up versus South Alabama.
Click here for more info.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Projects to fix drainage in Central move forward, homeowners impatient
-
Petition to incorporate St. George moving forward, attorney general says
-
Emergency crews respond to explosion at Central plant Monday morning
-
More stop signs installed to slow speeders through Baton Rouge neighborhood
-
Tank catches fire at Central plant