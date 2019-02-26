Weather delays Tuesday night's LSU Baseball game to April

BATON ROUGE - The LSU-South Alabama game scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast.

The game will now be played at 6 p.m. April 3 at Alex Box Stadium.

Fans can use their game 8 ticket in order to be admitted to the April 3 match-up versus South Alabama.

Click here for more info.