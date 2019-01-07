Weak front to bring a few showers, cooler temps

After a beautiful weekend, some clouds will spill back into skies on Monday. Above normal temperatures will continue through Tuesday.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Once morning fog dissipates, the first half of the day should bring some sunshine. High temperatures will again chug above average and top out in the low 70s. As clouds advance into the region this afternoon, thermometers will level. A mostly cloudy sky is expected overnight and due to light, south winds, lows will stay well above average in the upper 50s.

Up Next: A ragged cold front will travel through the area on Tuesday, but will only bring spotty showers to the area. Surface high pressure will follow closely behind the front, which will break clouds up late Tuesday into Wednesday. Sunny skies return on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs stopping in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the 30s. This weekend, a low pressure system will move onshore in southwest Louisiana. This will bring scattered showers through Saturday, as the merges with a cold front from the northwest. We cannot rule out an isolated thunderstorm, but the majority of the system will just be rain.

THE EXPLANATION:

An upper level ridge will move from west to east across the region through Monday and this feature will allow another quick warming trend into the afternoon. Highs will make it over the 70 degree plateau as southerly winds allow dew points to increase through the day. High dew points will result in much warmer overnight lows, likely stopping in the upper 50s. A weak upper level trough will move from the Midwest across the Mid-Mississippi River Valley on Tuesday with an associated cold front. This boundary may stir up a few showers but compared to the last several systems, this one is lacking moisture and vertical transport. Some spots could even miss rain. Those that do receive a shower can expect minimal amounts. Thermometers will drop considerably on the other side of the front with highs and lows about 10 degrees below normal to wrap up the week. A low pressure system will then develop in the western Gulf of Mexico and be driven east-northeastward on Saturday. Rain will increase from west to east across the region and the first half of the weekend will be wet and cool. On the back side of this system, a cold front will sweep the showers east with more cool air to end the weekend and lead into next week.

--Dr. Josh

