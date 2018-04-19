Weak front brings cooler temperatures

Even with a weak cold front moving through the region, a couple more weather gems are in store to round out your week. We will need to keep an eye on outdoor plans for the second half of the weekend.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: A cold front moving through the area Thursday morning will keep temperatures quite a bit lower than Wednesday. Winds shifting northerly at 5-10mph will allow cooler and drier air to spill into the region and highs will stop in the low 70s. Some early clouds will give way to blue skies and sunshine. Nighttime lows will once again having you reaching for a jacket with readings in the mid 40s.

After a warm Wednesday, don't look for much movement on thermometers from this mild morning into the afternoon -- a cold front is moving through. @WBRZ #LaWX #MsWX pic.twitter.com/4Wwk4SJ003 — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) April 19, 2018

Up Next: A lot of sun is ahead on Friday with just a few afternoon clouds. Temperatures will be a few degrees below average. A slight warming trend will occur on a dry Saturday as clouds build up due to an approaching storm system. A warm front and trailing cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms to the early Saturday night into Sunday afternoon. While a strong storm or two is possible, the threat is not nearly as extensive as last weekend. A manageable inch or so of rain is all that is expected.

THE EXPLANATION:

A sharper and more southern shortwave trough will move out of the Southwest, across Texas and into the local area by Sunday. Surface low pressure and associated warm and cold fronts will both move across Louisiana and Mississippi. Return flow entering the weekend will lead to enough moisture for that cold front to produce rain and thunderstorms. This storm track is typical of a higher shear environment, however instability may be lacking somewhat. A few strong storms are possible and the Storm Prediction Center has indicated a “marginal risk” for severe weather but this threat just will not be as extensive as last weekend. An inch or so of rain is expected which would not create any significant flooding issues. Most of the activity will occur late Saturday night into Sunday afternoon. The mid-level trough trailing the storm system may trap clouds and lingering light showers in the forecast area through Monday.

--Dr. Josh

