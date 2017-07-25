We've got a Saturday night in Death Valley

BATON ROUGE – We know there will be at least one “Saturday night in Death Valley.”

LSU announced Tuesday, it's 2017 home opener against Chattanooga on September 9 will kickoff at 6:30 p.m.

The LSU-Chattanooga game will be televised on the SEC Network Alternate channel. It’s the first meeting between LSU and Chattanooga in football.

The only other two LSU games on the 2017 schedule currently with kickoff times are the season-opener against BYU in Houston, which starts at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN and the SEC opener against Mississippi State in Starkville, which carries a 6 p.m. start on ESPN or ESPN2.



Kickoff times along with television plans for the remainder of LSU’s schedule will be announced as the season progresses. Game times are typically announced two weeks ahead of time.



