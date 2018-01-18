We did the math: When COULD interstates re-open?

BATON ROUGE – If highway experts' methodology on what it takes to thaw the interstates holds true, major highways closed since Tuesday evening could reopen as early as Thursday afternoon.

In a live interview on WBRZ News 2 at 6:30 Wednesday evening, highway chief Shawn Wilson said it typically requires five to six hours of sunshine and temperatures above freezing to thaw ice that has accumulated on a road surface. At the time of the interview on WBRZ+, the 24-hour local news cable channel, I-10, I-110, I-12 and many surface streets were closed due to ice.

WBRZ Chief Forecaster Pat Shingleton said there will be nearly 6 ½ hours of sunshine and temperatures above 32 degrees Thursday – from 11 a.m. to about sunset, at 5:29 p.m. With the forecast and expert analysis factored together, roadways could reopen sometime around 4:30.

State officials were not willing to pinpoint a time. State Police said it was most definitely keeping highways closed overnight Wednesday and would re-evaluate the situation Thursday morning.

