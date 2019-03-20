62°
We all scream for ice cream: DQ offers free cone for first day of spring

MINNEAPOLIS - Ice cream lovers are encouraged to celebrate the first day of spring with a free frozen treat.

Customers who stop by a participating Dairy Queen location can get a free small vanilla soft-serve ice cream cone Wednesday. 

 

"We love that our tradition of Free Cone Day has become synonymous with return of warmer weather and bringing people together," said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at ADQ. "We know the start of soft-serve season brings joy to our fans, and we can't wait to help spread smiles."

