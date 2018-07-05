83°
We all scream for ice cream: Blue Bell announces return of Fudge Bar

BRENHAM, Texas- The classic chocolate treat is back by popular demand.

Blue Bell has announced that the beloved Fudge Bar is returning to store shelves. The chocolate fudge dessert is being sold in 12 packs at most major retailers, according to a release.

In celebration of this month being National Ice Cream Month, Blue Bell will also be releasing additional flavors throughout the month.

