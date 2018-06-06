WBRZ Yard Makeover results revealed

CENTRAL- Janice Cutrer, winner of the $20,000 Yard Makeover Contest, got the chance to show off her new yard.

The makeover was done by Louisiana Nursery, Brian's Furniture, LSU'S Robert Reich's School of Landscape Architecture.

Not only did the family receive new plants and outdoor furniture, but they also got a year's worth of free services by Arrow Termite and Pest Control. The Cutrer family also won a new lawn mower and other lawn equipment from Pro Power Outdoor Superstore.

