81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WBRZ Yard Makeover results revealed

1 hour 45 minutes 9 seconds ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 June 06, 2018 10:42 AM June 06, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL- Janice Cutrer, winner of the $20,000 Yard Makeover Contest, got the chance to show off her new yard.

The makeover was done by Louisiana Nursery, Brian's Furniture, LSU'S Robert Reich's School of Landscape Architecture.

Not only did the family receive new plants and outdoor furniture, but they also got a year's worth of free services by Arrow Termite and Pest Control. The Cutrer family also won a new lawn mower and other lawn equipment from Pro Power Outdoor Superstore.

Watch the video to see the yard reveal. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days