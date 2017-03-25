Latest Weather Blog
WBRZ wins five awards in Mississippi-Louisiana AP Competition
JACKSON, Miss. — WBRZ News won five awards in the 2016 Mississippi-Louisiana Associated Press competition.
Winners of the 2016 Mississippi-Louisiana Associated Press broadcast, newspaper college competitions were announced Saturday at an awards presentation in Jackson.
AP-member broadcasters and newspapers in both states submitted nearly 2,000 entries in the contests conducted by the Mississippi and Louisiana AP Broadcasters and the Louisiana-Mississippi AP Media Editors.
Winners announced in Mississippi-Louisiana AP Competition
The awards honored exemplary journalistic work published and broadcast in 2016. The AP is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing about 4,000 newspapers and 5,000 broadcasters in the United States.
A full list of the winners can be found here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Strong storms roll through Baton Rouge area
-
Jury convicts deputy marshal for shooting death of boy, dad\'s injuries
-
At least 3 injured after tree falls on cars near Tara
-
Beloved cat with microchip went missing, adopted by another family
-
Hammond school closed Friday due to Norovirus outbreak