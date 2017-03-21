83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WBRZ wins Best Morning Show, Best Sports Show at LAB Prestige awards

1 hour 16 minutes 44 seconds ago March 21, 2017 Mar 21, 2017 Tuesday, March 21 2017 March 21, 2017 3:28 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Association of Broadcasters awarded WBRZ two top awards on Tuesday.

The LAB’s 2017 Prestige Awards were awarded Tuesday afternoon at L’Auberge Casino Hotel in Baton Rouge.

The LAB recognized WBRZ’s 2une In as the 2017 Best Morning Show in Louisiana. The award recognizes the best morning show originally aired between 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. The Best Morning Show is a new category added to this year’s LAB Prestige Awards.

WBRZ Sports was also recognized as the Best Sports Show in Louisiana. The award recognizes the best originated and regularly scheduled sportscast.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days