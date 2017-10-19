WBRZ unlocks vault, will air Barry Seal documentaries starting this weekend

BATON ROUGE – The original story of Barry Seal returns to television in an unprecedented presentation by WBRZ this weekend.

Uncle Sam Wants You airs from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday on WBRZ Channel 2. Uncle Sam Wants You is the original documentary about Seal, a Baton Rouge native working undercover for the CIA and also world drug leaders. The show originally aired on WBRZ in the 1980s as part of the station's watchdog investigative series now known as the WBRZ Investigative Unit.

The WBRZ report was the precursor to the new Tom Cruise movie American Made. Cruise stars as Seal in the movie that follows the informant's life.

Seal was assassinated at a halfway house in 1986 off Airline Highway after agreeing to testify at a trial related to the smuggling operation.

WBRZ opens the vault of its archive for Uncle Same Wants You starting Sunday, October 22, at noon. Following presentations can be seen on the WBRZ 24-hour news cable channel (WBRZ 2.2) 11, 1011 and 2 along with WBTR.

Additional presentations will feature a second hour, focusing on Seal's murder. In 1986, WBRZ presented The Murder of a Witness, which examined Seal's assassination.

Both shows are centered around the award-winning work of famed WBRZ investigative reporter John Camp. Camp is now retired and lives in St. Francisville.

Miguel Velez, Luis Carlos Quintero-Cruz and Bernardo Antonio Vasquez were convicted for killing Seal. Velez died at Angola in 2015.

The Sunday showcase on WBRZ features only the hour-long Uncle Sam Wants You. Following presentations will be back-to-back showings of both documentaries. The hour and two-hour-long presentations will be seen with limited commercial interruptions.

American Made continues at area theaters.

Schedule:

Uncle Sam Wants You

WBRZ Ch. 2, Sunday 12 p.m. -1 p.m.

Uncle Sam Wants You and The Murder of a Witness

WBTR, Sunday, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

WBRZ 2.2 (news cable channels 11, 1011, 2), Tuesday 10/24 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

WBRZ 2.2 (news cable channels 11, 1011, 2), Saturday/Sunday; 10/28, 29 Noon – 2 p.m.

********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz