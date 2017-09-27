WBRZ to broadcast rare LSU Sunday night season opener in 2018

BATON ROUGE – WBRZ will show LSU Football's 2018 season opener.

LSU will face Miami in a rare Sunday night game on September 2 at 6:30 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, September 1, but moved back a day as part of a five-day college kickoff weekend showcase on ABC and ESPN.

WBRZ is the ABC affiliate for the Baton Rouge area.

The game is scheduled for AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The 2018 opener for the Hurricanes and Tigers will mark the first regular season meeting between the two schools since 1988 and just the third overall meeting since 1969. The Tigers beat Miami in the 2005 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the last meeting between the ACC and SEC schools. Overall, the schools have played 12 times, dating back to 1946, and the Tigers own a 9-3 advantage in those matchups.

The LSU-Miami contest will be the Tigers’ second regular-season game on a Sunday since at least 1908. The only other time LSU played a regular-season Sunday game in the 110-year period was 2002, when Virginia Tech posted a 26-8 win over the Tigers in the season opener in Blacksburg, Va.

