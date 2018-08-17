WBRZ+ to broadcast Bishop's installation next week

BATON ROUGE – Faithful will be able to watch the installation of the new bishop for the area’s Catholic community on television next week.

The Most Reverend Gerard Duca will become the sixth bishop of Baton Rouge on Friday, August 24th. Duca, who has been the bishop of Shreveport since May 2008, will replace retiring Bishop Robert Muench.

Muench celebrated his 75th birthday in December and submitted his registration to the Pope in accordance with church rules.

Bishop Michael Gerard Duca was appointed to the position in Baton Rouge by Pope Francis earlier this summer.

WBRZ+ will televise the installation Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. WBRZ+ is the area’s only local cable news channel and is available on area cable systems, with an antenna and WBRZ streaming sites.

Click HERE for WBRZ+ (WBRZ Plus) channel information.

Ahead of the installation, there is a prayer service and reception for the public. Those events are Thursday evening at St. George Catholic Church. The prayer service is at 7 p.m. A reception follows at 8 p.m.

*****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz