WBRZ+ to air Trump's speech on border, shutdown stalemate

Click HERE to watch the President's speech live on WBRZ+ at 8:00 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's prime-time address to the nation about the southern border will be aired live Tuesday by the major broadcast and cable television networks.

Representatives for ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, MSNBC and NBC confirmed plans to air Trump's address Tuesday night.

Trump tweeted that he will speak at 8 p.m.

Trump is delivering the address amid a partial government shutdown due to a stalemate with congressional Democrats over $5 billion the president wants to for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Democrats are refusing to pay for a wall.

The speech is part of a public relations blitz by the president on the issue.

Trump has scheduled a trip to the border Thursday to highlight his demands for a wall.