75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WBRZ Sports discusses LSU's Media Day

21 hours 49 minutes 37 seconds ago July 09, 2017 Jul 9, 2017 Sunday, July 09 2017 July 09, 2017 11:57 PM in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - WBRZ Sports' Michael Cauble is taking to Facebook for a live discussion of the Tigers' first media day of 2017. 

The live segment features interviews from top LSU players like Derrius Guice, Christian LaCouture, and D.J. Chark. The team a look ahead as LSU prepares for its first full season with Head Coach Ed Orgeron.

The live stream will start at 8 p.m. CT and can be watched on the WBRZ Facebook page or live on our website.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days