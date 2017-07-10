WBRZ Sports discusses LSU's Media Day

BATON ROUGE - WBRZ Sports' Michael Cauble is taking to Facebook for a live discussion of the Tigers' first media day of 2017.

The live segment features interviews from top LSU players like Derrius Guice, Christian LaCouture, and D.J. Chark. The team a look ahead as LSU prepares for its first full season with Head Coach Ed Orgeron.

The live stream will start at 8 p.m. CT and can be watched on the WBRZ Facebook page or live on our website.