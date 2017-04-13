76°
WBRZ's traffic reporter Ashley Fruge' to dance for charity

BATON ROUGE - Ashley Fruge’, WBRZ 2une-in traffic reporter, will dance in this year’s Dancing for Big Buddy fundraiser.

The event is to raise money for the Big Buddy program, which has been helping the Baton Rouge community for over 30 years. The program matches adult role models with children that are looking for a special friend, or mentor in their lives.

The gala and show will feature many of the community's leaders and prominent citizens as they perform a ballroom dance performance with a professional dance partner.

Floor seats to the event are $250 and include food and beverages. Balcony seats are $10.

Dancing for Big Buddy will be held Saturday, April 29th, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on LSU's campus.

You can vote for Ashley, and donate to the program for $5 by clicking here.

For more info visit their website.

