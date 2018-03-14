WBRZ's Sylvia Weatherspoon receives Lifetime Achievement Award

BATON ROUGE - WBRZ's longtime reporter and news anchor Sylvia Weatherspoon was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Wednesday.

The award was presented to Sylvia Wednesday during LAB's annual awards ceremony. Sylvia spoke of her mother, uncles, husband and WBRZ family when discussing her love and commitment to our community and the broadcasting industry.

Our very own Sylvia Weatherspoon receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from LAB! @WBRZ



GEAUX SYLVIA pic.twitter.com/iBweyqrBDU — Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) March 14, 2018

Sylvia has been a part of the WBRZ team for 25 years and serves on numerous community boards, including the Advisory Board of Junior League of Baton Rouge, a member of Sunrise Rotary Club of Baton Rouge and serves on the Executive Board of Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area.

Also receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award in radio was Scotty Drake from Eagle 98.1, who announced plans to retire from the local airwaves in May.

Congratulations to Sylvia and Scotty!