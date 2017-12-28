WBRZ's most viewed stories of 2017

As 2017 comes to a close, the WBRZ Web Staff is taking a look back at some of the stories you clicked on the most this year.

From the community efforts of the Cajun Navy to the great Louisiana Snow Day and everything between, we've got it all below.

Photos show blood leaking from ground behind Baton Rouge funeral home

According to our number of views, the most read story is a puzzling one from Baton Rouge.

In September, a viewer sent us this picture of what appeared to be blood leaking onto a road behind Greenoaks Funeral Home. The image raised concerns among residents in our viewing area sparking a big conversation on social media.

A city official later told WBRZ that the red substance was blood mixed with Formaldehyde. The city took care of the leak that same day.

Cajun Navy arrives in Texas to assist in search and rescue

In August, our neighbors to the west were heavily impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Thousands of Texas residents lost power, struggled for food and fought to safely escape the rising waters.

As they did during the August 2016 floods, the Cajun Navy jumped into action, heading toward danger in hopes of helping in search and rescue efforts.

The Cajun Navy came in strapped with boats, supplies and a desire to serve. During that time, WBRZ wrote many stories about Hurricane Harvey's impact and the Cajun Navy's service -- this one serving as that launching point.

17-year-old cancer patient passes away after receiving high school diploma

Jerome Singleton wanted one thing before passing away from cancer -- to get his high school diploma.

In May 2017, he achieved that goal. Singleton was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer in March 2016.

Scotlandville High School granted his wish with an early diploma after his family told the school he wouldn't make it to graduation.

Jerome, referred to by the family as an 'old soul', made the decision on his own to stop chemo and move into hospice care at home. His father says he's at peace knowing his son achieved the goal he's had since he was a little boy.

Sheriff on why child, inmate were together in bathroom: "We're not going to answer that"

Rumors began to circulate in early November about a child allegedly being sexually assaulted by an inmate at the State Penitentiary during an Angola Rodeo.

WBRZ agreed to not reveal the names of the sources or the family member due to fear of retaliation and, for the sources, fear of losing their jobs.

During an interview with WBRZ Investigative Unit's Chief Investigator, Chris Nakamoto, prison chief Jimmy LeBlanc acknowledged a procedure known to civilians as a “rape kit” was performed. The tests found no evidence of a rape, officials said at the news conference.

The family member who spoke with WBRZ is concerned the truth may never be revealed.

"I feel like it was a coverup," the family member said. "I feel like they are trying to sweep it under the rug."

The inmate involved is serving a life sentence for a murder in northwest Louisiana.

Sheriff's deputy shot, killed in line of duty

On March 18, 2017, Sgt. Shawn Anderson was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a rape investigation near the movie theater on O'Neal Lane.

Brandon Wiley was the gunman in that shooting. He later died from his injuries.

Anderson began working for the sheriff’s office in May 1999. He served in several divisions including narcotics, parish prison, K-9, emergency services unit, maritime response team and SWAT. Anderson also served in Uniform Patrol at Burbank, Scotlandville and most recently Kleinpeter substation.

Memorials continue to stand in honor of Sgt. Anderson.

Hazing investigations begin after death of LSU freshman Max Gruver

Police said 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver, and other Phi Delta Theta pledges, received a group text message on Sept. 13, telling them that “Bible Study” would take place at the chapter house later that night.

That would be the last night of Gruver's life. Since that day, LSU has undergone heavy investigations into its Greek Life and all alleged hazing incidents.

Gruver's case, in which 10 LSU students still await a Grand Jury decision, is one of many around the country this year in which college Greek Life has been connected to hazing-related deaths.

Homicide rates increase in East Baton Rouge

Violence has been a large concern for many in 2017. One of the biggest blights being the homicide rate in East Baton Rouge Parish. This year, WBRZ created a map tracking each of these instances in the parish.

The Great Louisiana Snow Day

Some would argue that 2017 has been a roller coaster of emotions for Louisiana residents, but one day that put smiles on thousands of faces was Dec. 8th -- the Louisiana Snow (Sneaux) Day.

WBRZ spent the day giving you the most up-to-date coverage of all the snowfall in our area and having a little fun of our own. It was a welcome surprise to most and a day to remember.