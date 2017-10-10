WBRZ's Dog Days of Summer helps find blind dog a forever family

BATON ROUGE - A dog awaiting adoption finally found a home after being featured on WBRZ last month.

Holly, a three-year-old German Shepherd mix, is blind and sat waiting to be adopted. After the news story about her aired on television, a family went looking for her.

Holly is totally blind and only has one eye - the other was removed when she started losing her vision. She gets around by using smells and the sights and sounds of familiar surroundings.

Officially adopted on September 29, Holly had been the longest-tenured pooch at Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge, first entering the house on June 15, 2013. The new owners saw WBRZ’s special story about Holly and were moved. After their previous dog, also blind, passed away, Holly’s new family began making visits to the adoption house. They had Holly stay with them for two weeks and the bond was then made official.

"There is a dog for every person. You will know when it happens but don't ever stop looking until it does,” said Paula Schoen of Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge.

If you are interested in adopting a dog, or donating to Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge, visit them on Facebook or call 225-239-7368.