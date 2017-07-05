81°
WBRZ's Annual 4th of July Fireworks on the Mississippi

1 hour 14 minutes 55 seconds ago July 04, 2017
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – Tuesday night, fireworks exploded over the Mississippi River as the annual 4th of July tradition continues.

WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi sponsored by the USS Kidd and the Baton Rouge clinic is an evening-long event. Festivities started at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The fireworks display went off at nine o'clock Tuesday night.

The display, produced by David Spear’s team at J&M Displays, went on for about 22 minutes and featured close to 200 firework shells.

This marks the 48th year that the Manship family has celebrated the holiday by providing Louisiana's largest fireworks display. 

Click HERE for a schedule of events.

The fireworks could be seen from either side of the river.

