81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WBRZ's 2une-In recognizes graduating class of 2017

2 hours 2 minutes 42 seconds ago May 17, 2017 May 17, 2017 Wednesday, May 17 2017 May 17, 2017 8:46 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE – Thousands of graduates across the Baton Rouge area will walk across the stage and receive diplomas this month.

The 2une-In team wanted to recognize the class of 2017 graduates for their outstanding achievements.

All this week, 2une-In has shared photos from viewers of the graduating class of 2017. To recognize your graduate, email the photos to 2une-in@wbrz.com

 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days