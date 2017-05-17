WBRZ's 2une-In recognizes graduating class of 2017

BATON ROUGE – Thousands of graduates across the Baton Rouge area will walk across the stage and receive diplomas this month.

The 2une-In team wanted to recognize the class of 2017 graduates for their outstanding achievements.

All this week, 2une-In has shared photos from viewers of the graduating class of 2017. To recognize your graduate, email the photos to 2une-in@wbrz.com