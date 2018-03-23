Latest Weather Blog
WBRZ newscasts and how to find WBRZ+ with an antenna, online or cable
BATON ROUGE – WBRZ produces the most hours of local news of any television station in the capital region.
Newscasts can be seen on WBRZ channel 2 which also carries ABC network programming and also WBRZ+, the area's only 24-hour local news channel.
Newscast schedule
2une-In: 5 a.m. - 7 a.m.; WBRZ, WBRZ+
2une-In: 7 a.m. - nine; WBRZ+
WBRZ News 2 at Noon: Noon – 1 p.m.; WBRZ, WBRZ+
WBRZ News 2 at 4:00: 4 p.m. - 4:30; WBRZ, WBRZ+
WBRZ News 2 at 5:00: 5 p.m. - 5:30; WBRZ, WBRZ+
WBRZ News 2 at 6:00: 6 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.; WBRZ, WBRZ+
WBRZ News 2 at 6:30: 6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.; WBRZ+
WBRZ News 2 at 10:00: 10:00-10:30; WBRZ, WBRZ+
10:30-11:00; WBRZ +
Weekends, WBRZ News 2 at 6:00: 6:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.; WBRZ, WBRZ+
Weekends, WBRZ News 2 at 10:00: 10:00-10:30; WBRZ, WBRZ+
Sunday Journal: 6:30 a.m. - 7 a.m.; WBRZ
Weekends, WBRZ News 2 at 5:30: 5:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.; WBRZ, WBRZ+
How to watch WBRZ+
Antenna: Tune to 2.2
Cox: channels 11 (SD) or 1011 (HD)
Eatel: 2
Streaming: WBRZ.com HERE (also available through the news app for smart phones and tablets)
Streaming: Roku