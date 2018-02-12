WBRZ morning news expands; Additional hours seen after 7 a.m. on WBRZ+

Watch here and here.

BATON ROUGE - More local, morning news is available to the Baton Rouge audience as of Monday morning.

WBRZ's 2une-In continues with two additional hours after 7 a.m. on the all new WBRZ+. Earlier this year, WBRZ News 2 at 6:00 and 10:00 expanded to a full hour on the new, local cable news channel.

WBRZ+ is seen on Cox Cable channel 11 (1011 HD); Eatel channel 2; WBRZ.com live stream HERE; the WBRZ Roku app and with an antenna on channel 2.2.

2une-In begins at 5 a.m. on the traditional WBRZ television station. It airs on both WBRZ and WBRZ+ from five to 7 a.m. Monday-Friday and continues from seven to nine a.m. on WBRZ+ each weekday. All four hours will feature late-breaking, overnight news along with weather and traffic reports every ten minutes.

Good Morning America will still be seen from seven to nine each morning on WBRZ channel 2.

WBRZ's afternoon newscasts are from noon- 1; 4-4:30; 5-5:30; 6-7 (6-6:30 on WBRZ+) and 10-11 (10-10:30 on WBRZ+).

