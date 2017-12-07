42°
WBRZ LIVE: Here's where to get live news, forecasts today and tomorrow

Newscast times

WBRZ's 2une-In, 5 a.m. - 7 a.m.

WBRZ News 2 at Noon

WBRZ News 2 at 4:00

WBRZ News 2 at 5:00

WBRZ News 2 at 6:00

WBRZ News 2 at 10:00

WBRZ News broadcasts on television

Live on WBRZ 2.1 (Local news and ABC programming) – all cable and satellite providers

Live on WBRZ 2.2 (24-hour news cable channel by WBRZ News) – antenna on 2.2, Cox 11/1011, Eatel 2

WBRZ News broadcasts streaming via internet connection

WBRZ.com

WBRZ mobile app

WBRZ Channel 2 on Facebook Live

WBRZ on Roku (link to app store: https://www.rokuguide.com/channels/wbrz-local-news )

Hulu Live

