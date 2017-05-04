WBRZ Crawfish Price Index: price per pound still falling after Easter

BATON ROUGE – Crawfish prices in the Baton Rouge are still falling, reaching their lowest prices since Mardi Gras.

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average price boiled crawfish sits at $3.55 per pound. That is another seven cents lower than last week’s average price.

Four locations surveyed dropped their prices by 20 cents this week. Crawfish fans looking for a deal can stop by Tony’s Seafood, Heads & Tails, Louisiana Cajun Seafood or Marty J’s.

Pit-N-Peel continues to have the cheapest crawfish in town. Their price is just $2.39 per pound.

The average price is drawn from a survey of 11 locations submitted by WBRZ viewers through social media earlier this year. The WBRZ Crawfish Price Index will be updated every Friday through the end of May.

The survey is intended to show how prices are changing over time rather than a complete record of every price in the Baton Rouge area.

