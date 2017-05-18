WBRZ Crawfish Price Index: boiled price per pound holding steady

BATON ROUGE – Crawfish prices held steady this week, one week after the Mother’s Day holiday.

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average price for boiled crawfish sits at $3.58 per pound. That is just one penny lower than last week’s average price.

Only one surveyed location lowered their price this week: Christian Brother’s Seafood in Gonzales. Customers there can expect to save 10 cents per pound.

Pit-N-Peel continues to have the cheapest crawfish in town. Their price is just $2.39 per pound.

The average price is drawn from a survey of 11 locations submitted by WBRZ viewers through social media earlier this year. The WBRZ Crawfish Price Index will be updated every Friday through the end of May.

The survey is intended to show how prices are changing over time rather than a complete record of very price in the Baton Rouge area.

