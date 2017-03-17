WBRZ Crawfish Price Index: Boiled crawfish price per pound drops below $4

BATON ROUGE – The trend of falling crawfish prices continued this week, with prices for a pound of boiled crawdads dropping another 10 cents.

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average price for one pound of boiled crawfish dipped to $3.98. This week’s price marks the first time since Lent that the average price has dropped below $4.

Click here to go to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index

Earlier this month, News 2 launched the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index to track the average price for a pound of boiled crawfish in the Baton Rouge area.

The average price is drawn from a survey of 10 locations submitted by WBRZ viewers through social media earlier this year. WBRZ’s Crawfish Price Index will be updated every Friday during Lent with new data.

The survey is intended to show how prices are changing over time rather than a complete record of every price in the Baton Rouge area.

Of the 10 surveyed locations, Pit-N-Peel in Baton Rouge will keep its top spot as the cheapest price per pound of crawfish. It is Pit-N-Peel’s third week in a row to claim the cheapest price.

Where are you getting your crawfish this week? Do you know a deal that is not listed in the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index? Tell us in the comments section below.

Click here to go to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index