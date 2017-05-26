WBRZ Crawfish Index: save a penny this week on boiled price

BATON ROUGE – For the second week in a row, boiled crawfish prices fell slightly.

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average price for boiled crawfish sits at $3.57 per pound. That is just one penny lower than last week’s average price.

Click here to go to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index

Just like last week, only one surveyed location lowered their price this week. Customers at Marty J’s in Baton Rouge can expect to pay 10 cents less than last week.

The average price is drawn from a survey of 11 locations submitted by WBRZ viewers through social media earlier this year. This week is the final week for the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index.

The survey is intended to show how prices are changing over time rather than a complete record of every price in the Baton Rouge area.

Click here to go to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index

Where are you getting your crawfish this week? Do you know a deal that is not listed on the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index? Tell us in the comments section below.