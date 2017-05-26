69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WBRZ Crawfish Index: save a penny this week on boiled price

35 minutes 16 seconds ago May 26, 2017 May 26, 2017 Friday, May 26 2017 May 26, 2017 7:17 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – For the second week in a row, boiled crawfish prices fell slightly.

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average price for boiled crawfish sits at $3.57 per pound. That is just one penny lower than last week’s average price.

Click here to go to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index

Just like last week, only one surveyed location lowered their price this week. Customers at Marty J’s in Baton Rouge can expect to pay 10 cents less than last week.

The average price is drawn from a survey of 11 locations submitted by WBRZ viewers through social media earlier this year. This week is the final week for the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index.

The survey is intended to show how prices are changing over time rather than a complete record of every price in the Baton Rouge area.

Click here to go to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index

Where are you getting your crawfish this week? Do you know a deal that is not listed on the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index? Tell us in the comments section below.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days