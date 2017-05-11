WBRZ Crawfish Index: prices on the rise before Mother's Day

BATON ROUGE – Mom (or Dad) is going to have to pay a little bit more for crawfish this weekend for Mother’s Day.

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average price for boiled crawfish sits at $3.67 per pound. That price is five cents higher than last week’s average.

Click here to go to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index

Two locations surveyed decided to raise prices ahead of the holiday weekend. All of the other locations kept last week’s price.

This week’s marks the first time in three weeks that crawfish prices rose. Prices have been steadily falling since the $3.92 price per pound before Easter weekend.

Pit-N-Peel continues to have the cheapest crawfish in town. Their price is just $2.39 per pound.

The average price is drawn from a survey of 11 locations submitted by WBRZ viewers through social media earlier this year. The WBRZ Crawfish Price Index will be updated every Friday through the end of May.

The survey is intended to show how prices are changing over time rather than a complete record of every price in the Baton Rouge area.

Where are you getting your crawfish this week? Do you know a deal that is not listed in the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index? Tell us in the comments section below.