WBRZ Crawfish Index: boiled price per pound starts at $4.58

BATON ROUGE – With Mardi Gras revelry all over, today marks the first Friday of Lent. Hundreds of residents across south Louisiana and Baton Rouge will choose start pinching crawfish tails this weekend.

Friday, WBRZ launched its first Crawfish Price Index to track the average price for a pound of boiled crawfish in the Baton Rouge area.

The index includes a survey of 10 locations submitted by WBRZ viewers through social media. Each Friday, we will update the Crawfish Price Index with new price data.

For March 3, the average price of crawfish in our area is $4.58. Residents looking for a deal can stop by Christian Brothers Seafood in Gonzales and pick up a pound of boiled crawfish for just $3.49.

