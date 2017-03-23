WBRZ Crawfish Index: boiled price per pound plateau at $3.98

BATON ROUGE – The price for a pound of boiled crawfish remained flat this week, keeping the same average price from last week.

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average price will still remain just under the $4 mark. All 10 locations surveyed kept their prices at the same level as last week.

One location cited strong demand during Lent as the reason why their price had plateaued. The store tells WBRZ that customers can expect even better deals in the coming weeks.

The average price per pound of boiled crawfish is $3.98. That price is drawn from a survey of 10 locations submitted by WBRZ viewers through social media earlier this year. WBRZ’s Crawfish Price Index will be updated every Friday during Lent with new data.

The survey is intended to show how prices are changing over time rather than a complete record of every price in the Baton Rouge area.

