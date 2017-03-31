WBRZ Crawfish Index: boiled price per pound on the rise

BATON ROUGE – The price for a pound of boiled crawfish sits right under $4 this week, rising slightly compared to last week.

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average price sits at $3.99 a pound. While most of the locations kept last week’s price, there was some movement on either end of the spectrum.

One possible reason why prices are rising: increasing demand as Easter approaches. Last week one store cited strong demand during Lent as the reason why prices had plateaued.

But even if prices are high, that doesn't mean crawfish cravers can't find a deal. Pit -N-Peel, who has kept its crown since week one as the cheapest place surveyed to get crawfish, is running a deal for $2.79 a pound.

On the opposite end, Sammy’s Grill in Baton Rouge raised prices to $5.30 a pound.

The average price is drawn from a survey of 10 locations submitted by WBRZ viewers through social media earlier this year. WBRZ’s Crawfish Price Index will be updated every Friday during Lent with new data.

The survey is intended to show how prices are changing over time rather than a complete record of every price in the Baton Rouge area.

