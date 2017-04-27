WBRZ Crawfish Index: boiled price per pound lowest since Mardi Gras

BATON ROUGE – Lent may be over but crawfish season is still going strong. The WBRZ Crawfish Price Index is back by popular demand.

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average price for a pound of crawfish sits at $3.62 per pound. That’s 30 cents lower than our last measurement two weeks ago on Good Friday.

Several crawfish locations tracked by the survey slashed their prices after Easter Sunday. That means now is the best time to get the cheapest crawfish in months.

Click here to go to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index

Pit-N-Peel, the champion of cheap boiled crawfish during Lent, continues to have the best deal of the surveyed locations. This week you can pick up a pound of boiled crawfish there for just $2.39 per pound.

The average price is drawn from a survey of 11 locations submitted by WBRZ viewers through social media earlier this year. As of April 27, two new locations have been added to the index: Marty J’s and Tramonte’s Meat and Seafood Market.

The WBRZ Crawfish Price Index will be updated every Friday through the end of May.

The survey is intended to show how prices are changing over time rather than a complete record of every price in the Baton Rouge area.

Where are you getting your crawfish this week? Do you know a deal that is not listed in the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index? Tell us in the comments section below.

