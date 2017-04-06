WBRZ Crawfish Index: boiled price per pound falls 20 cents

BATON ROUGE – The price for a pound of boiled crawfish fell 20 cents this week, dropping to the lowest point surveyed since the start of Lent.

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average price sits at $3.78 a pound. While most locations chose to keep last week’s price, Jones Creek Café in Denham Springs slashed prices by nearly $1.50 a pound.

Click here to go to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index

Pit-N-Peel continues to have the cheapest price per pound among the surveyed locations. That location is continuing its deal for $2.79 a pound.

The average price is drawn from a survey of 10 locations submitted by WBRZ viewers through social media earlier this year. WBRZ’s Crawfish Price Index will be updated every Friday during Lent with new data.

The survey is intended to show how prices are changing over time rather than a complete record of every price in the Baton Rouge area.

Where are you getting your crawfish this week? Do you know a deal that is not listed in the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index? Tell us in the comments section below.

Click here to go to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index