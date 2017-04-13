WBRZ Crawfish Index: boiled price on the rise before Easter

BATON ROUGE – Crawfish prices in the Baton Rouge area are on the rise for the last week before Easter Sunday.

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average price for a pound of boiled crawfish sits at $3.92, an increase of 14 cents compared to last week.

Driving the price increase: Jones Creek Café returned to $4.99 per pound. Last week, the location had slashed prices by nearly $1.50.

Click here to go to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index

With the final week of the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index closing, Pit-N-Peel in Baton Rouge remained the undisputed champion of cheap boiled crawfish in the Baton Rouge area. That location continued its $2.79 per pound price, the only surveyed location under $3 per pound.

The average price is drawn from a survey of 10 locations submitted by WBRZ viewers through social media earlier this year. WBRZ’s Crawfish Price Index will be updated every Friday during Lent with new data.

The survey is intended to show how prices are changing over time rather than a complete record of every price in the Baton Rouge area.

Where are you getting your crawfish this week? Do you know a deal that is not listed in the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index? Tell us in the comments section below.

Click here to go to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index