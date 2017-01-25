WBRZ celebrates 2016 Fans' Choice Winners

Baton Rouge - The 2016 Fans' Choice Winners were welcomed to the WBRZ Studios to celebrate their accomplishments of the season and look forward to what is in store for them in the future.

The Fans' Choice Award is voted on weekly during the high school football season by players, coaches, fans and viewers and is awarded to one athlete each week of the regular season as well as the first two weeks of the playoffs.

The 2016 class includes was heavy on running backs and quarterbacks, but did sneak in a young up and coming linebacker. There were repeat winners from years past as well as seniors who left their mark in the final year at their school.

This years' player features were rooted heavily in what football means to both the players, but also their families. The August flood of the Baton Rouge area also featured heavily in their stories and actually pushed back the award in week 1.

Below are members of the 2016 Class and you can watch their stories on our website here.

Week 2- Tyre Golmond, Denham Springs High School

Week 3- Cade Nelson, RB, St. Amant High School

Week 4- Tristan Taylor, RB, Walker High School

Week 5- Hayden Mallory, QB, St. Amant High School

Week 6- Tony Huey, RB, Dunham High School

Week 7- Herman Christophe, LB, Plaquemine High School

Week 8- Zavian Bell, RB, Brusly High School

Week 9- Keenan Dunn, WR, QB, East Ascension High School

Week 10- Nathan Carrier, QB, Catholic High Pointe Coupee

Week 11- Levi Lewis, QB, Scotlandville High School

Week 12- Kevin Dominique, QB, Plaquemine High School