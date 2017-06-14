89°
WBRSO seeks missing Brusly man with mental illness

BRUSLY - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help as it searches for a missing Brusly man.

The sheriff's office says 46-year-old Cedric Davis was last seen leaving his home Friday. He was wearing a yellow t-shirt and blue jeans.

Deputies say Davis suffers from a mental illness and requires medical treatment.

If anyone has seen Cedric or knows his whereabouts, they are asked to call the West Baton Rouge Sheriff Office at 225-343-9234 .

