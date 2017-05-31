Latest Weather Blog
WBRSO: Man wanted for robbing truck stop in Port Allen
PORT ALLEN – Deputies in West Baton Rouge Parish are searching for a man who they say robbed a truck stop.
The robbery occurred on May 28 around 4:25 a.m. when a man entered the Lucky Louie's truck stop located on North River Road in Port Allen. According to the sheriff's office, the man asked for a carton of Camel cigarettes, told the clerk he had a gun and would kill her if she followed him outside.
The man then took the cigarettes and left in a red Mercedes-Benz sedan. The sheriff's office says, another man was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.
The man who robbed the truck stop is described as a tall black man, wearing a black T-shirt and light-colored cargo pants.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is urged to call the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office detective division at (225) 447-8570.
