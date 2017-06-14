87°
WBRSO locates missing Brusly man
BRUSLY - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office has safely located a man who went missing Friday.
The sheriff's office says 46-year-old Cedric Davis went missing after he left his home Friday. A search for David went underway until he was found Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies say friends were concerned since Davis suffers from a mental illness and required medical treatment.
