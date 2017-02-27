77°
WBR work release inmate captured after escape, car chase

1 hour 48 minutes 30 seconds ago February 27, 2017 Feb 27, 2017 Monday, February 27 2017 February 27, 2017 10:09 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy
Image: West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office

WEST BATON ROUGE – Authorities say a West Baton Rouge work release inmate is back in custody after an escape and car chase overnight.

According to the sheriff's office, Rickey Lake, 34, went missing after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. Lake did not appear for the 12:30 a.m. headcount and deputies discovered blankets lumped up to appear that he was in bed.

Deputies say security video shows Lake climbing through a window at the West Baton Rouge work release facility. The escape prompted a manhunt in the surrounding areas.

Deputies say Lake was tracked to a trailer park on Hwy 190 near the facility. Lake then got into a car chase with deputies around 2 a.m. before ditching the vehicle and fleeing into a wooded area on foot.

Lake was captured around 10 a.m. near the Racetrack gas station on Hwy 190.

