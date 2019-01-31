WBR Sheriff's Deputies arrest man following drug bust

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a man for drug possession following a traffic stop.

According to law enforcement, Leonnard Johnson was pulled over for a traffic violation and drugs were noticed inside the vehicle. After inspecting the car, deputies found the following:

2.89 pounds of marijuana



9 bottles of unprescribed promethazine



18 THC vape cartridges



5 packs of THC candies



Scale, baggies and a grinder

Johnson was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic offenses.