Wayde Sims honored at halftime of LSU's SEC Tournament match-up with Florida

BATON ROUGE - Wayde Sims, the LSU basketball star who was gunned down last year, was honored at halftime of the Tigers' SEC Tournament appearance Friday.

Sims parents, Wayne and Fay, were both presented with the SEC Legend trophy in their son's stead. He is one of 14 Allstate SEC Basketball Legends recognized in Nashville Friday.

Wayde Sims honored today at the SEC Basketball Tournament, his parents Wayne and Fay Sims there for the moment. #LSU @LSUBasketball #Forever44

via @ReggieChatman pic.twitter.com/Whpukas8K1 — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) March 15, 2019

Sims was shot and killed following a concert at Southern University in September. Police said a friend of Sims got into a fight just off the school's campus and Sims was shot when he tried to intervene.

Sims' accused killer is still waiting to stand trial for murder.