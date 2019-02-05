Wave of inmates taken to the hospital after getting sick in jail

BATON ROUGE - Paramedics were summoned over the course of a few hours Tuesday morning to strange health-related calls where inmates were reportedly ill at the parish jail.

Four people were whisked from the jail before 8 o'clock Tuesday. The inmates were taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution, a jail spokesperson said.

The inmates were experiencing symptoms of a stomach illness and were reportedly vomiting, sources told WBRZ.

WBRZ was first to report on the initial wave of illnesses Tuesday morning.

Later, paramedics were called once again to the jail. This time, sources said, the dispatch just before 10 a.m. was for a person being booked into jail having swallowed drugs prior to their arrest. They were starting to feel the results of ingesting the drugs, sources said.