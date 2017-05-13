Watson, Papierski bats lift LSU 5-3 over Auburn

BATON ROUGE, La. – Michael Papierski's two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning was the difference Friday evening, as LSU took Game 2 of the weekend series against Auburn by a score of 5-3.

After graduating earlier in the day, LSU left-hander Jared Poche' had another strong performance, allowing just one earned run off six hits in 6.2 innings pitched while earning a no decision.

RHP Zack Hess earned the win for the Tigers. In 1.1 innings pitched, Hess gave up no earned runs and two hits while walking one and striking out two.

Auburn starter Keegan Thompson received the loss, surrendering five earned runs off six hits and two walks while striking out four in seven innings pitched.

RHP Hunter Newman earned his eighth save of the year, giving up just one hit and striking out one in the ninth inning.