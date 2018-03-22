Watson and Tigers end losing skid to Tulane

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger baseball team rallied from a slow start and ended a four game losing streak by beating Tulane 10-4 on Wednesday night at Alex Box Stadium.

LSU centerfielder Zach Watson led the Tigers at the plate as he reached base five times, belting out two doubles in a 3 for 3 night, drawing a walk and also reaching after being hit by a pitch. Watson scored three times and drove in 3 runs.

LSU fell behind 4-0 to Tulane but continued to apply the pressure at the plate and the Tigers were able to make a 4-3 ballgame by the fourth inning.

The Tiger bats erupted with a five run fifth inning to take control of the game, LSU ended the evening with 13 hits.

The LSU bullpen threw four shutout innings to close out the game as Devin Fontenot, Matt Beck, Nick Bush and Todd Peterson each threw a shutout inning never allowing a hit while striking out a combined 7 batters.

LSU is back in SEC play this weekend as they start a three game series in Nashville against Vanderbilt on Friday evening.