77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Water rises in Livingston Parish, Road advisories issued

9 hours 12 minutes 32 seconds ago June 21, 2017 Jun 21, 2017 Wednesday, June 21 2017 June 21, 2017 3:35 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

MAUREPAS - Rising water closed roads and put many people on alert in low-lying Livingston Parish.

Water rose Wednesday as bands of rain from Tropical Storm Cindy moved across the region.  Cindy remained off the coast of Louisiana, moving toward the Texas state line Wednesday afternoon, but sporadic storms blew in wind and rain.

At Kings Point Marina, people shared pictures of water over driveways and near garage doors.  

High water had closed some roads by Wednesday evening, too.  The Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness reported the following roadways had water:

Gum Swamp Road
George White Road near Hwy 43
Bud Juban
Riverbend Road
Black Lake Club Road
Roads behind Val's Marina
Leroy Magee Road

While these roadways aren't necessarily closed, it is advised that drivers exercise caution when traveling on them.

Click HERE for the latest forecast. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days